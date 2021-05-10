As ever on a Monday, the Covid report from the Balearic health ministry gives figures for two days' testing - Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday there were 49 new positive cases - 39 Mallorca, seven Minorca, two Ibiza, one Formentera - while the figure for Sunday is 26. A test rate of 2.05% from 1,268 tests, 25 cases are in Mallorca; the other one is in Ibiza.

Another death has been confirmed, making the total 830. On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca has risen by seven since the report on Saturday. There are 34 patients. In Ibiza there are four and in Minorca one. In intensive care units, there are no changes in Ibiza or Minorca - three and two, respectively - while there are four fewer patients in Mallorca (18).

Fifty-nine more people have recovered, eight of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service has dropped by 34 to 903, while there are 33 fewer people being monitored by primary care in Mallorca (675).

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is 59.68 per 100,000. In Mallorca it is 55.58. The seven-day rate is 26.01 in the Balearics and 23.77 in Mallorca. Minorca has the highest rates at present - 79.23 and 48.18.

The vaccination - 397,749 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 316,991 in Mallorca. There are 117,832 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 95,848 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 29% of the target population has been vaccinated and 11.9% have received the full course.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in eight of the 53. Figures in brackets indicates changes from the report of May 7.

Palma 571 (+9)

Inca 61 (-3)

Marratxi 51 (+1)

Manacor 50 (-5)

Son Servera 45 (+5)

Calvia 35 (+1)

Llucmajor 24 (+1)

Muro 19 (-3)

Sa Pobla 16 (+2)

Alcudia 15 (-3)

Pollensa 15 (+3)

Andratx 13 (-4)

Lloseta 12 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 12 (no change)

Santanyi 11 (-2)

Felanitx 10 (-2)

Soller 10 (-2)

Binissalem 9 (-1)

Campos 9 (-1)

Capdepera 9 (-3)

Porreres 9 (no change)

Santa Margalida 8 (-2)

Sineu 8 (no change)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Bunyola 6 (no change)

Sencelles 6 (no change)

Algaida 4 (no change)

Arta 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Selva 4 (-2)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Santa Maria 3 (no change)

Deya 2 (+1)

Ses Salines 2 (-1)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Consell 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (-1)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Petra 0 (-3)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (-1)

In terms of new cases over the past seven days, Palma has had 108, followed by Son Servera (16), Marratxi (13), Calvia and Manacor (both eleven). The only municipality classified as extreme risk (250 or more cases per 100,000 for 14 days) is Son Servera, where the incidence is 397.65. This is coming down, as the seven-day incidence is 138.31. This isn't the highest seven-day incidence. Deya's is 162.07, but this is based on just one new case.