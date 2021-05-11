These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.

T mín ºC hoy martes en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

8 Serra d'Alfàbia

9 Escorca, Son Torrella

11 Escorca, Lluc

12 Binissalem

12 Palma, Universitat

12 Pollença

12 Calvià

12 Llucmajor

12 Petra

12 Son Servera

13 Port de Pollença

13 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca pic.twitter.com/17cXTLLhMl — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 11, 2021

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, a high of 21 degrees, light southerly winds and a low of 13.

Calvia is 20 degrees with moderate-strong northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 12.

There’s sunshine and clouds in Llucmajor, with a high of 22 and a low of 14.

Santa Margalida is 23 degrees with lots of sunshine, strong winds and a low of 14.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Fornalutx with strong northerly winds, a high of 23 and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Here is the forecast for the next few days.