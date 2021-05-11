Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Tuesday, May 11

10-05-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, a high of 21 degrees, light southerly winds and a low of 13.

Calvia is 20 degrees with moderate-strong northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 12.

There’s sunshine and clouds in Llucmajor, with a high of 22 and a low of 14.

Santa Margalida is 23 degrees with lots of sunshine, strong winds and a low of 14.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Fornalutx with strong northerly winds, a high of 23 and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Here is the forecast for the next few days.

Four day forecast on the Balearic Islands

