These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.
T mín ºC hoy martes en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 11, 2021
en #Mallorca:
8 Serra d'Alfàbia
9 Escorca, Son Torrella
11 Escorca, Lluc
12 Binissalem
12 Palma, Universitat
12 Pollença
12 Calvià
12 Llucmajor
12 Petra
12 Son Servera
13 Port de Pollença
13 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca pic.twitter.com/17cXTLLhMl
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, a high of 21 degrees, light southerly winds and a low of 13.
Calvia is 20 degrees with moderate-strong northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 12.
There’s sunshine and clouds in Llucmajor, with a high of 22 and a low of 14.
Santa Margalida is 23 degrees with lots of sunshine, strong winds and a low of 14.
It’s a beautiful sunny day in Fornalutx with strong northerly winds, a high of 23 and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.
Here is the forecast for the next few days.
Currently there are no comments.