11-04-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a cloudy start to the day in Palma with scattered showers and strong winds but the sun will come out later and it'll be 21 degrees then fall to 12 after dark.

The clouds and fierce northerly winds in Calvia will die out by lunchtime and it will be a lovely sunny afternoon with a high of 22 degrees and a low of 14.

Felanitx is 22, wet and windy with morning thunderstorms, afternoon sunshine and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.

It’s a stormy morning in Alcudia, with thunder and lightning, torrential rain and high winds and it’ll be partly sunny, partly cloudy for the rest of the day with a top temperature of 21 degrees and a low of 13.

Banyalbufar is 20 degrees and overcast with evening sunshine and a low of 15.

