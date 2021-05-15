A rare sign of real life indeed in Puerto Alcudia this week. It may not be Ironman and all the upheaval that causes, but Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2021 has meant a level of activity that we had all but forgotten. From Thursday and in advance of tomorrow's race, parking spaces were in limited supply on the Carretera Arta going into the port. Team buses were parked up outside the race hotel - the Alcudia Garden.

There will be intermittent road closures tomorrow, but disruption won't be too great. There are prohibitions on parking. From 6pm this evening, the Carretera Arta from Magic into the port is off-limits and from 11pm, the centre of the town will be affected. On Sunday, Tucan and the Avenida Playa have restrictions from 6am.

The race starts at 10am in the town and is scheduled to end around quarter past two by the Alcudia Garden. The route covers Alcudia, Puerto Alcudia, Playa de Muro, Can Picafort, Santa Margalida, Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa as well as Arta, Manacor, Llubi and Sineu.

To add to all this, and in Sa Pobla specifically, there is a duathlon event tomorrow morning.