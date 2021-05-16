BCM in Magaluf, Mallorca

BCM will house the new Tito's.

16-05-2021Teresa Ayuga

Tito's nightclub in Palma, which has been sold by the Cursach Group to Camper, is destined to re-emerge in Magalluf.

Camper, owned by the Fluxá family, which also runs the Iberostar hotel group, intends converting the Tito's site into residential accommodation. This will be in keeping with property projects that the company has for the Gomila area of Palma.

The Cursach Group, meanwhile, retains the Tito's trademark; this has been registered since 1970. The plan is for a new Tito's on the ground floor of BCM in Magalluf and for a club that will be aimed at a specific segment of the market - one with high purchasing power.

