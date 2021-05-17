Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has caused anger and disbelief in the UK after urging Brits to stay away from ‘Amber’ list countries.

"People should not travel to ‘Amber’ or ‘Red’ list countries unless it’s absolutely necessary," he told Times Radio, adding that Britons should “certainly not” travel to Italy, France, Greece or Spain.

The UK’s International travel ban has now been lifted and British tourists are clearly paying zero attention to Hancock because thousands headed for Airports in England at dawn on Monday morning.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson dealt a huge blow to the Balearics last week when he announced that no more countries would be added to the ‘Green’ list in the near future, but politicians in the Balearics and the Canaries are still pushing for the Islands to be considered separately from mainland Spain.