Swimmers in Playa de Muro were given a shock on Sunday when they spotted a fin close to the shoreline. Eyewitnesses said that there was plenty of splashing and then a fin appeared....

Startled swimmers left the sea at once and watched in amazement...only to discover that it wasn't a shark after all but a dolphin which had come to close to the shoreline.

"There was splashing and it appeared that the dolphin was in difficulties. It then headed out to sea," he said.