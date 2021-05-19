The Wednesday report from the health ministry indicates 30 new positive cases of coronavirus - 21 in Mallorca, five in Ibiza, three in Minorca and one in Formentera. These are two fewer than the Tuesday report and with much the same test rate - 0.89% based on 317 fewer tests, 3,370 as opposed to 3,687 on Tuesday.

Two more deaths have been confirmed. One is recent (May 17), the other is from February. The total is 838. On hospital wards, the numbers of Covid patients remain the same - Mallorca, 23; Ibiza, ten; Minorca, three. In intensive care, there are 12 patients in Mallorca (down one), two in Ibiza, one in Minorca.

Fifty-nine more people have recovered, three of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down 24 to 789. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 600 people, down eighteen.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 46.11 to 44.80 per 100,000. In Mallorca it is down from 42.41 to 41.85. The seven-day rate is down from 19.23 to 18.53 in the Balearics and from 18.19 to 17.86 in Mallorca.

As for the vaccination programme - 455,514 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 359,851 in Mallorca. There are 140,361 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 112,065 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 32.8% of the target population has been vaccinated and 14.2% have received the full course.

Active cases have increased in just six of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. There are decreases in ten. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the report of May 18.

Palma 467 (-6)

Sa Pobla 43 (+6)

Calvia 38 (+1)

Manacor 38 (+1)

Marratxi 35 (no change)

Llucmajor 31 (-3)

Inca 30 (no change)

Son Servera 28 (-1)

Pollensa 12 (-1)

Muro 11 (no change)

Felanitx 10 (-1)

Alcudia 8 (-3)

Santanyi 8 (no change)

Sineu 8 (no change)

Andratx 7 (-1)

Campos 7 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 7 (no change)

Capdepera 6 (no change)

Santa Maria 6 (-1)

Arta 5 (+1)

Binissalem 5 (no change)

Porreres 5 (no change)

Lloseta 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Santa Margalida 4 (-1)

Soller 4 (no change)

Bunyola 3 (+1)

Petra 3 (no change)

Selva 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Alaro 2 (-1)

Deya 2 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (+1)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Consell 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)