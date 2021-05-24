Police in Cas Capiscol, Palma.

22-05-2021A. Sepúlveda

A Spanish couple have been arrested in Palma for allegedly having sex in the street in broad daylight.

A woman who was shopping with her two young children saw the couple in a supermarket car park in the Las Capsicol district of the city at around 18:00 on Saturday.

She was horrified by what she and the children had witnessed and immediately called 091.

Police Officers were deployed to the scene and the man and woman were charged with alleged exhibitionism and sexual provocation and taken to National Police Headquarters.

