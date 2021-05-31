The curfew in Mallorca and the other Islands will end on Sunday, June 6 and the restrictions on social gatherings and in places of worship will be relaxed.

The President of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol's Executive is expected to announce today that more people can meet socially and at family gatherings. At the moment, six people can meet indoors and eight outdoors.

The Government will maintain port and airport controls and travellers from mainland Spain will be required to submit a negative antigen test on arrival unless they are fully vaccinated or come from Communities with a cumulative incidence rate of less than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Only the Valencian Community and Ceuta currently meet these requirements.

The Hospitality Sector will ramp up this week, bringing trade almost back to normal levels and some good news is expected for some bars and restaurants.

It's likely that more people will be able to share a table, capacity indoors will be increased and the the closing time for terraces will be exteneded to 23:30, except in central Palma where they will have to shut at 23:00.

Hotel Association representatives have been calling for bar and restaurant interiors to be allowed to open at night, but so far the Government has refused to budge on that issue.