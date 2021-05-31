Balearic government spokesperson Iago Negueruela has announced that controls are to be strengthened once the curfew ends this weekend (Saturday midnight into Sunday).

At Monday's post-cabinet meeting press conference, the minister referred in particular to the "botellón" street-drinking gatherings, stressing that they are in any event prohibited. The ministry of the presidency, he added, is working on procedures to prevent them.

As well as an ending of the curfew, the limit on the number of people who can gather outdoors is to be raised from eight to fifteen. The government, Negueruela said, wants to ensure that there aren't street-drinking gatherings once bars close.

There has always been "special vigilance", the minister stressed. Each time the restrictions change, "an operation is established by the ministry of the presidency".

Regarding the hospitality industry, Negueruela explained that "de-escalation" will continue, but he didn't give further details. There has yet to be an announcement regarding any change to bar closing time, but it is expected to be extended to 11.30pm.

"People will be able to do more or less the same as before the pandemic but with some limitations, such as the number of people who can meet and the wearing of masks."