Bar and restaurant owners are appealing to the Balearic Government to allow them to open interior spaces at night after the curfew is lifted this weekend.

Customers can only eat and drink inside until 1800 and bar and restaurant owners with properties that don’t have a terrace are calling for the limitations to be lifted.

The Government has convened a Social Dialogue Board today to discuss the next step in the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions, including the measures for bars ands restaurants.

It’s likely that the closing time for bars and restaurants will be extended to 23:30, except in central Palma where it will be 23:00.

The number of people permitted to dine at the same table is restricted to 4, but that may be increased and more people are likely be allowed get together for social or family gatherings.