A 55-year-old man has been arrested by Local Police in the Camí des Vinyet area of Andratx.

He allegedly threw petrol on his house and set it on fire at around 23:00 on Monday night. 12 neighbours were forced to temporarily evacuate their homes as the blaze took hold.

Firefighters doused the flames and managed to get the blaze under control after about an hour.

The home owner was extremely agitated and Police tried to calm, but he was arrested after he allegedly slapped an Officer.

Fire investigators who were deployed to the house have confirmed that there’s evidence that the fire was caused by petrol.

Extra Police had to be deployed to Camí des Vinyet from Calvia to deal with the incident because of the severe shortage of nightshift Officers in Andratx, sparking fears that there won’t be enough Officers to cope when tourists start to arrive.