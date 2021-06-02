Bar terrace in Palma, Mallorca

Some 80% of contracts in May were temporary.

02-06-2021Europa Press

There were 75,351 unemployed in the Balearics in May, a fall of 6,715 (8.2%) from April and 0.9% higher than May 2020 (662 more unemployed). Compared with May 2019, however, the rise was 93.7%. It is the highest unemployment figure for May since 2013, when there were 76,124 unemployed in the Balearics.

There were more women than men unemployed - 41,522 versus 33,829 - and 9,116 of the total unemployed were under the age of 25; youth unemployment has gone up 131% compared with May 2019.

Compared with April, unemployment fell in all sectors. In services there were 6,167 fewer unemployed (a total of 57,295). Construction had 359 fewer unemployed - a total of 3,063; industry 176 fewer (3,063); agriculture 84 fewer (1,056).

There were 30,706 new employment contracts last month, an increase of 172% compared with last year and 50% more than in April. Of the 30,706 contracts, the great majority (24,938) were temporary. The 5,768 permanent contracts represented a 152% increase compared with May last year, while the temporary contracts were up 177%. So far this year, there have been 101,917 new contracts, of which 81% have been temporary.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.