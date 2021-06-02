Celestino Rodríguez in court in Palma, Mallorca

Celestino Rodríguez in court in Palma.

02-06-2021Alejandro Sepúlveda

Celestino Rodríguez, who was last week found guilty of the murder of Veronika Hoffmann in Colonia Sant Jordi in September 2019, has been sentenced to twenty years.

The jury had found it proven that the 61-year-old had stabbed her with a kitchen knife in various parts of the body. This was at around 6.30am on September 22, 2019 at Veronika Hoffmann's home, where he was staying. He had been drinking, but the court determined that he had fully retained his faculties and had understood what he was doing.

She was unable to defend herself, such was the surprise nature of the assault. Although it was not proven that they were a couple living together, the verdict concluded that Celestino Rodríguez had committed acts "for reason of gender". Discrimination, inequality and power over the victim; these constituted an aggravating factor of gender.

He did confess to the murder, and this was taken into account when the sentence was passed. He has also been ordered to pay 100,000 euros compensation to both of Veronika Hoffmann's children.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.