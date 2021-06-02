Teresa Ribera, Spain's minister for ecological transition, announced in Palma on Wednesday that the Balearics will receive 230 million euros for "100% renewable islands" projects.

This financing is to come from Spain's recovery, transformation and resilience plan for European recovery funds. The islands' projects are ones on which the Spanish and Balearic governments will be working together.

Ribera said that specific programmes will be developed for the tourism sector and for renewable and efficient energy use for environmental infrastructure, such as water-treatment plants.

Nineteen million of the 230 million euros will be invested over the next five years in the Cabrera National Park. Nine million of these correspond to an agreement regarding the park's management to mark its thirtieth anniversary.