Mallorca home owner, Lord Jeffrey Archer, reacted to the latest travel restrictios in place in Britain on British TV.
'The whole thing is embarrassing' - @Jeffrey_Archer— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 3, 2021
Holiday hopes hang in the balance as the govt prepares to update its green list of quarantine free destinations today.
Jeffrey Archer and @ayeshahazarika react to the travel traffic light system update. pic.twitter.com/WLuzB3bV8n
Lord Archer has written many of his latest bestsellers at his Mallorca home on the outskirts of Palma. His travel plans have been disrupted as a result of the Covid restrictions in Britain and Spain.
John Law / Hace about 2 hours
Why are people so confused. They've been told that countries on the amber list are for essential travel only. If they ignored that and booked up for their basic holidays, are they now confused, what part did they not understand, - do traffic lights also confuse them ?
James T / Hace about 2 hours
That'll be the Jeffrey Archer that's a convicted perjurer and perverter of the course of justice?