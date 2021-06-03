Lord Jeffrey Archer at this home in Llucmajor

Lord Jeffrey Archer at this home in Llucmajor.

03-06-2021Pere Bota

Mallorca home owner, Lord Jeffrey Archer, reacted to the latest travel restrictios in place in Britain on British TV.

Lord Archer has written many of his latest bestsellers at his Mallorca home on the outskirts of Palma. His travel plans have been disrupted as a result of the Covid restrictions in Britain and Spain.

John Law / Hace about 2 hours

Why are people so confused. They've been told that countries on the amber list are for essential travel only. If they ignored that and booked up for their basic holidays, are they now confused, what part did they not understand, - do traffic lights also confuse them ?

James T / Hace about 2 hours

That'll be the Jeffrey Archer that's a convicted perjurer and perverter of the course of justice?

