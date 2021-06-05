The Mar y Paz pool in Can Picafort has in effect been illegal since 1995

Andrew Ede

The Mar y Paz pool in Can Picafort has in effect been illegal since 1995. Santa Margalida’s mayor, Joan Monjo, says that it is “impossible” for it to remain - the Coasts Law doesn’t allow it because it is on public domain. There has, moreover, been no permission for the pool for 26 years.

The Costas Authority has accepted a proposal from the ruling administration at the town hall to turn the pool into a square. The pool will be demolished and the square will be a semicircle with seating - a sort of half-amphitheatre. There will be a fountain next to the sea.

The pool has been a popular feature of Can Picafort for many a year, but the town hall has had to bow to the inevitable and to the demands of the Coasts Law. Not everyone is in agreement with the idea for a square. There have also been proposals to simply clear the site and return the land to the sea.

