The president of the fishermen’s federation of brotherhoods, Domingo Bonnín

The president of the fishermen’s federation of brotherhoods, Domingo Bonnín

05-06-2021P.PELLICER¶
Andrew Ede

Andrew Ede

A fisherman’s lot is not a happy one. It hasn’t been particularly happy in Puerto Pollensa just recently because of the ‘botellón’ drinking parties and vandalism of boats; the regional government’s ports authority is installing cameras in order to improve security.

More seriously in terms of business, there are European regulations and “strong restrictions”. On Friday, the fishermen staged a protest. They remained in port all day. There was no fishing, and in fact more or less all fishermen in Mallorca gave up a day’s work to protest against EU “restrictions on hours, days of work, catches and other demands”.

The president of the fishermen’s federation of brotherhoods, Domingo Bonnín, appeared before the Balearic parliament’s economy committee on Thursday. He was seeking support for an industry being condemned to “gradually disappear” under the weight of EU requirements in a plan which could see Mallorca’s fishermen lose up to 40% of current turnover over the next five years.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.