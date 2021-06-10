The health ministry's daily report shows 24 new positive cases, twelve fewer than Wednesday, with 21 cases in Mallorca, three in Minorca and a test rate of 0.81% from 2,962 tests. The Wednesday positivity rate was 1.43% from 2,517 tests.

No new deaths have been reported; the total is 841. There are two more Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (sixteen). There are seven in Ibiza. There is one more patient in intensive care in Mallorca (eleven); Ibiza two and Minorca one.

Twelve more people have recovered, one of whom was in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is up 14 to 579. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 395 people, up eight.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is up from 40.72 to 43.28 and the seven-day rate from 21.25 to 21.68. The 14-day rate in Mallorca is up from 37.9 to 40.6. The positivity test rate for seven days for the whole of the Balearics is 0.99%; in Mallorca it is 1.31%.

As for vaccination, there was a record daily number of doses on Wednesday (16,119), taking the total administered in the Balearics to 657,332; Mallorca 520,316. In the Balearics as a whole, 226,985 people have completed their course; Mallorca 179,350. 45.7% of the target population have been vaccinated and 23% have had the full course.

Municipality new cases over the past seven days -

68: Palma

21: Sa Pobla

20: Manacor

17: Llucmajor

7: Sant Llorenç, Son Servera

6: Alcudia, Calvia

5: Capdepera

4: Marratxi

3: Estellencs, Muro

2: Felanitx, Soller

1: Alaro, Algaida, Campanet, Campos, Inca, Montuiri, Petra, Pollensa, Santa Margalida, Santanyi.