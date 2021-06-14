Michael Douglas happy in Mallorca

Michael Douglas happy in Mallorca.

14-06-2021Michael Douglas via Instagram

Hollywood star couple Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones appear to be enjoying their break on the island staying at their home between Deya and Valldemossa as you can see from their posts on Instagram.

Catherine appears to be especially proud of the vegetables which are being grown at their home.

The star couple are enjoying an extended holiday on Mallorca.

