The Thursday report from the health ministry indicates 25 new positive cases of coronavirus - 13 in Mallorca, eight in Ibiza and four in Minorca. These are 14 fewer than Wednesday. The test rate is 0.78% from 3,205 tests; Wednesday's rate was 1.31% from 2,977 tests.

One new death has been reported, that of a 72-year-old man who passed away on Wednesday; he had been in intensive care in Mallorca. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 844. On hospital wards, there are now fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (eight) than in Ibiza (ten). The number of patients is down three in Mallorca and up one in Ibiza. There are eight patients in intensive care - seven in Mallorca and one in Ibiza.

Fifty more people have recovered, three of whom were in hospital. The number of active cases (hospitalisation and primary care) in the Balearics is down sixteen to 569. Primary care in Mallorca is attending to 382 people, down eighteen.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 42.00 to 42.42; the seven-day incidence is down from 20.49 to 20.14. In Mallorca, the 14-day incidence is up from 38.5 to 39.4. The positivity test rate in the Balearics for seven days is up very slightly from 1.14% to 1.15% and is down from 1.49% to 1.38% in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, the total number of doses administered in the Balearics is 751,523; in Mallorca the figure is 592,640. There are 291,295 people in the Balearics who have had the complete course; 231,006 in Mallorca. 50.3% of the target population have had at least one dose; 29.5% have had the complete course.

New positive cases at municipality level in Mallorca over the past seven days:

64: Palma

28: Manacor

20: Sa Pobla

13: Calvia

8: Marratxi

4: Campos, Son Servera

3: Alcudia, Llucmajor, Santa Maria, Santanyi, Soller

2: Felanitx, Inca, Pollensa, Porreres, Selva

1: Alaro, Capdepera, Costitx, Esporles, Santa Margalida, Ses Salines, Vilafranca.