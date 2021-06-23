Mallorca has been battered by heavy rain and thunderstorms since early this morning and Aemet has put the island on yellow alert.

A local resident in Formentor has published spectacular video of a ‘cap de fibló’ on Instagram.

The footage was taken from the sea near Punta du Vent and Cala Murta and apparently it’s not the only one that’s been spotted in Balearic waters this morning.