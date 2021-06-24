Johnson: foreign holiday.

Johnson: foreign holiday.

24-06-2021TOBY MELVILLE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this morning he was not ruling out going abroad for his summer vacation this year as the government mulls easing restrictions on travel for those who have had two COVID-19 vaccination doses.

"I think that the whole double jab process is offering the real prospect of opening up to travel, and we'll be setting out a bit more later on," Johnson told reporters.

Asked if he would take a trip abroad, he replied: "I'm going to see how we get on, and I'm certainly not ruling it in or ruling it out."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.