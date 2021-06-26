Our news desk received the following message from a British passenger who had just arrived on the island.
"Thought you might like write an article on how the airport is NOT organised to welcome passengers to Mallorca.
"We have just arrived with 2 other flights and are now in a queue with approx 1000 pax and only two people on the immigration desk. With other just watching and standing around chatting.
"You want our custom, we gave you a green light but seriously they need to sort their systems out or by Wednesday when the masses arrive when it goes fully on the green list I cannot imagine how things will look. "
Roberto / Hace 8 minutes
Joan, seems you're the only one who doesn't crave the £.
Joan / Hace 30 minutes
Idiot. You are the problem, see if you catch the virus as a reward for coming to a place that's not as highly vaccinated as yours, and happily putting us at risk...
Dave / Hace about 1 hour
Reliably inept! Welcome to Mallorca! They have to phone Madrid for everything. Just wait until you get Covid after queuing up with all those people, it doesn’t get any better, they promise to call you but never do.
Dave / Hace about 1 hour
Francois / Hace about 2 hours
Ah Yes, Schengen
Adam / Hace about 2 hours
Haha. The Spanish/Mallorquin. Typical. . They’ll get up to speed by September in time for the next lockdown.
Colin Allcars / Hace about 2 hours
The security services couldn’t care less. They’ll still draw their undeserved salaries whether tourists come or not.