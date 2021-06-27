Horseshoe whip snake in Mallorca

The horseshoe whip snake is not venomous.

27-06-2021

Residents on the Cami de sa Vinya in Puerto Andratx have been alarmed by the appearance of horseshoe whip snake. They believe that it is the same one that was seen a few weeks ago and which wasn't captured. Whether it is the same or not, it is one of a number of sightings recently.

The snake is not native to Mallorca and the Balearics. For this reason, it is captured as it poses a risk to indigenous species. Anyone who encounters one is advised to call the 112 emergency line. Up to two metres long, it is not venomous but can be aggressive if threatened.

