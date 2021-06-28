Palma Health Centre.

Palma Health Centre.

27-06-2021P. Pellicer

The Balearic Government is shelling out 1,166,400 euros on smart cards with a magnetic strip for health centres.

The basic tender budget for the contract is 522,720 euros, with an estimated value of 1,166,400 for a 24-month contract; 648,000 for a possible 36-month extension and another 86,400 euros for possible modifications to the contract.

The Government is spending another 7.5 million euros to hire cleaning staff on 36 month contracts, with a possible 2 year extension for health units and basic health units in Sa Torre-Manacor, Camel·la-Manacor, Porto Cristo-Manacor, Capdepera, Nuredduna, Llevant, Ses Roques Llises, Felanitx, Santanyí, Xaloc, Muro, Esporles, sa Pobla, Andratx, es Molinar and Maria de la Salut.

Ib-Salut has also been given permission to extend the test strip supply contract, transfer of analysers and accessories to determine prothrombin (TP) at a cost of 1,168,200 euros.

The 24-month contract was signed in August 2019, with the possibility of extending it for a maximum period of 36 months.

