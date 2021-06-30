SPAIN UPDATES ENTRY REQUIREMENTS FOR UK RESIDENTS

Entry requirements to include negative PCR test or complete vaccination programme

New entry requirements will take effect from 2nd July (00.00h)

29 June 2021: From 00.00h on 2 July 2021, Spain will require arrivals from the United Kingdom to provide evidence of a negative PCR test or proof of the complete vaccination programme.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez announced this measure in order to protect both residents and visitors, given the rising infection rates in the United Kingdom.

Those who have had the full vaccination programme will need to show a vaccination certificate issued by the competent authorities in the UK (either electronically or in print) at least 14 days from the last vaccination dose. Accepted vaccines include: Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Jansen/Johnson&Johnson, Sinovac y Sinopharm.

The vaccination certificate must include the following information as a minimum:

Name and surname of the holder

Vaccination date, indicating the date of the last dose administered

Type of vaccine administered

Number of doses administered / full programme

Issuing country

Identification of the issuing body of the vaccination certificate

The diagnostic certificate must illustrate a negative PCR (NAAT type), test result taken within 48 hours of arrival into Spain. Antigen tests will not be accepted.

Children under 12 years old are exempt from the requirement to present a negative PCR or vaccination certificate when travelling with an adult.

Prior to travelling to Spain, all passengers must also present a QR code which is obtained from filling in the Health Control Form (FCS in Spanish) available via Spain Travel Health (SpTH).

This new legislation is for UK residents prior to their arrival to the whole of Spain, including the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, but it´s also important to remember that whilst most of Spain remains on the UK’s amber list for international travel, the Balearic Islands have been added to the green list meaning that visitors arriving to the UK from the Balearic Islands from 04:00 on 30 June will not need to quarantine.

Despite this change in entry requirements, Spain has reinforced the value of its UK visitors and stressed that British guests remain welcome.

For more information on the travel requirements in Spain, please visit https://travelsafe.spain.info/en/.

-