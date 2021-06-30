The Wednesday report from the health ministry indicates 199 new positive cases of coronavirus, with a positivity test rate of 5.83% from 3,413 tests - 124 of the cases are in Mallorca, 70 in Minorca and five in Ibiza. There were 202 cases on Tuesday with a test rate of 5.59%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics has risen from 76.5 to 91.1 (the seven-day rate has increased from 54.5 to 66.4). In Mallorca the 14-day rate is up from 73.9 to 86.2. The seven-day positivity test rate is 4.17 for the Balearics (up from 3.64%) and 4.47% Mallorca (up from 4%). The 14-day incidence rate for the most affected age group (16-29) is 289.45 as of June 28 - it was 228.3 for June 27.

The number of Covid patients on hospital wards in the Balearics is 51 - 39 in Mallorca, 9 in Ibiza and three in Minorca. There are seven Covid patients in intensive care units - six in Mallorca and one in Ibiza. This total is down two from Tuesday. No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 845.

The total number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is 1,268, an increase of 192 since Tuesday. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 820 people. Thirty-one more people have recovered, five of whom were in hospital.

In Mallorca's municipalities, new cases for the past seven days are:

303: Palma

72: Llucmajor

29: Marratxi

27: Manacor

16: Calvia

11: Alcudia, Pollensa, Ses Salines

10: Santanyi

9: Arta, Campos, Felanitx

8: Capdepera, Sa Pobla

4: Consell, Inca, Sant Llorenç

3: Santa Maria, Soller, Son Servera

2: Bunyola, Esporles

1: Alaro, Algaida, Andratx, Binissalem, Buger, Costitx, Maria de la Salut, Muro, Santa Margalida, Selva, Vilafranca

As for vaccination - 918,937 doses have been administered; 719,784 in Mallorca. 55.4% of the target population has been vaccinated at least once and 37.6% (389,858 people) have received the complete course.