Positive test figures have risen.

01-07-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The Ministry of Health has today diagnosed 304 new infections of covid-19 in the Balearic Islands in the last 24 hours, 105 more than yesterday, and there are 66 patients with the virus in hospital, eight more than on Wednesday.

In Mallorca, where the positivity rate is now is 97.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 198 new positive cases have been reported and there are 46 in hospital, 5 of them in intensive care (1 less) and there are 916 mild patients being treated by Primary Care (96 more).

