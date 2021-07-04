On Saturday, 32 migrants were picked up by the Guardia Civil and the Maritime Safety Agency in the Cabrera archipelago. One of the 32 has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to hospital in Palma; the other 31 have been placed in quarantine.

There were two boats - one with seventeen migrants (sixteen men and one woman) and the other with fifteen (fourteen men and one woman). Both boats were detected by the radar surveillance system. All 32 arrived in the port in Palma around 9pm on Saturday. They will eventually be transferred to the mainland.