Migrant boats intercepted near Mallorca

Intercepting the migrant boats.

04-07-2021

On Saturday, 32 migrants were picked up by the Guardia Civil and the Maritime Safety Agency in the Cabrera archipelago. One of the 32 has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to hospital in Palma; the other 31 have been placed in quarantine.

There were two boats - one with seventeen migrants (sixteen men and one woman) and the other with fifteen (fourteen men and one woman). Both boats were detected by the radar surveillance system. All 32 arrived in the port in Palma around 9pm on Saturday. They will eventually be transferred to the mainland.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.