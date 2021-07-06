National Police in Mallorca

The doorman was arrested by the National Police.

06-07-2021MDB

A 46-year-old doorman was arrested last Friday after he had attacked a tourist with an expandable baton.

On Friday evening, several people phoned the National Police emergency number to report that a tourist had been attacked at the Bamboleo bar on Carrer Pare Bartomeu Salva in Playa de Palma. This street is more popularly known by its German nickname of 'Schinkenstrasse' (Ham Street).

Officers spoke to the tourist, who explained that he had been inside the bar watching a Euro 2020 football match. He and his companions were singing but were not making much noise. A waiter told them they would have to leave when they had finished their drinks. Two other employees then showed up and forced them outside. One of the doorman, according to the tourist's version of events, struck him from behind on the head with a baton.

He needed to be taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital. A wound required several stitches. Witnesses corroborated the tourist's story. The doorman told police that there was an argument during which he pushed the tourist, who hit his head when he fell. This version lacked credibility and he was arrested and charged with an offence causing injury.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.