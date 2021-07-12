Catherine Zeta-Jones on Instagram: “When you have just washed your hair, but you are desperate for a dip, you swim like this. I actually can swim much better than this, full…”

12-07-2021Catherine Zeta-Jones

On Sunday Catherine Zeta-Jone, who is enjoy as long holiday with her husband Michael Douglas at his home in Mallorca, shared video footage of her working out on a yacht. The Oscar winner wears a backless black swimsuit with a plunging neckline as she works through a series of stretches and planks while showing off her toned figure.

It's not the first time the glamorous 51-year-old has left fans envious of her luxe vacation. On Saturday, she shared a video of herself taking a dip in the ocean, revealed a crystal clear sea and idyllic scenery behind her.

"When you just washed your hair, but you are desperate for a dip, you swim like this," Catherine revealed, cooling off in the water whilst keeping her hair above the surface.

