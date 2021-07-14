In Banyalbufar, Deya, Estellencs and Fornalutx, there are more tourist accommodation places than there are residents, a fact that has to be considered in the context of overall population growth. Across the twenty municipalities covered by the consortium for the STPM (Serra de Tramuntana Patrimoni Mundial, Tramuntana Mountains World Heritage), growth is 1.26% lower than the 2.05% of all municipalities in Mallorca. Only 36 population centres (not just whole municipalities therefore) are experiencing population growth. This is especially so in Esporles and Puigpunyent because of their proximity to Palma.

Alaro, Bunyola and Esporles are the municipalities with the least tourist accommodation pressure; this has not slowed their residential growth.

This information was given at a presentation of a study by the Council of Mallorca that has considered indicators in five main categories - culture and heritage, environment, population, mobility, knowledge transfer. The aim of all this, said Maria Antònia Garciás, councillor for territory, is "to reach conclusions that enable the adoption of measures and policies for the safeguarding, promotion, protection and revitalisation of the Tramuntana".

Of other information, it was noted that Soller has the most recovered dry stone walls in the mountains - 3,278 metres - and that the area devoted to olive groves has remained stable. Otherwise, there has been a 30% decrease in the amount of land used for crops.