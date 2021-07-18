The regional health ministry's Sunday report indicates 630 new positive cases of coronavirus. The test rate is 11.88% based on 5,306 tests. The number of new cases is 122 lower than on Saturday, but the test rate is higher than the 11.62% on Saturday.

Mallorca has 395 new cases, Ibiza 151, Minorca 84, and Formentera zero.

In the hospitals, there are 94 Covid patients in Mallorca, an increase of twelve from Saturday. There are 22 patients in Ibiza (up four) and 16 in Minorca (no change). In Mallorca, the number of patients in intensive care has dropped by four to 18. There is one more patient in Minorca (five) and there is no change in Ibiza (also five).

No new deaths have been reported; the total is 846. The health service is now attending to 7,147 people (a further 547). As for the vaccination, 1,167,421 doses have been administered; 52.7% of the target population in the Balearics is reported to have received the full course, albeit that the government's transparency portal gives a higher percentage - 55.4%

Note that weekend reports do not give details such as incidence rates or cases at municipal level.