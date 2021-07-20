It’s been illegal to drink in the streets in the Balearic Islands since before the pandemic began, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of people holding illegal drinking parties in the streets and on industrial estates.

From Saturday people who don’t live together are banned from meeting in private homes between 01:00-6:00 and anyone taking part in those gatherings will be fined at least 1,000 euros. If a person is coronavirus positive or has been in close contact with someone who has Covid, the penalty will be 2,000-5,000 euros.

The owner of the property where after hours parties take place must reveal who the promoters are, or they will be fined.

People caught drinking in the streets illegally or mixing with people they don’t live with between 01:00 and 06:00 will be fined 1,000 euros.

The Decree Law 11/2020 modifications will be approved by the Government Council on Tuesday.

Government Spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela, has recommended that face masks be worn, but they are not compulsory.

Bars and restaurants will close at 01:00 from Saturday with a maximum of 4 people allowed per table inside and 8 outside.