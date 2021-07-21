If a general election was held in Spain today the left-wing coalition of Pedro Sanchez would be voted out of office and replaced by a right-ring coalition headed by Pablo Casado.

The centre right Partido Popular would take a 28 percent share of the vote winning between 121 and 125 seats in parliament, making them the most voted party, according to a poll from our sister newspaper Ultima Hora.

They would need the support of the far-right Vox party to give them a majority in parliament. The vote share of the Spanish Socialist Party of Pedro Sanchez would fall giving them 24 percent of the vote.