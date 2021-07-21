The Regional Ministry of Health yesterday reported 767 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, and that the number of hospitalised patients has risen from 206 to 230, an increase of 11.6%.

According to the data, there are 32 people in the intensive care units there are, three less than on Tuesday, while on the wards, 198 infected people are being treated, 27 more.

The positivity rate of the diagnostic tests carried out is 12.19% and the Health Service is treating 8,518 patients for covid-19, 5.7% more than the day before - Monday.

The cumulative incidence in 14 days amounts to 705 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Balearics as a whole. In Mallorca the rate is 645, in Minorca 932, in Ibiza 998 and in Formentera 462.

In Majorca, where 517 of the new cases were detected, there are 160 hospitalised patients, 21 of whom are in intensive care, and another 6,316 infected patients are recovering at home or in Covid bridge hotels set up by the government. In Ibiza, 190 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed, with eight hospitalised in the ICU, 37 on the wards and 1,564 patients supervised by Primary Care.

In Minorca there have been 48 new cases and there are 25 people hospitalised with covid, three of them in intensive care, and 582 recovering at home.

In Formentera there are 12 new positive cases and 56 patients under the care of Primary Care.

Vaccination

75.1 % of the target population in the Balearics aged between 60 and 69 has already received the second dose of the vaccine and, therefore, has completed the immunisation schedule, according to the Regional Ministry of Health.

In total, 88,068 people in this group, three out of four, are already protected against covid.

Meanwhile, 96 % of people between 70 and 79 years of age, 77,310 people , have received the full vaccination as have 100 % of those over 80 years of age, 50,175 people.