You could have to present your Covid passport, showing that you have had both vaccinations to watch Real Mallorca play football next season or attend a music concert.

The Balearic government is looking at ways to contain the recent growth in the number of Covid cases and the vaccine passport could be the way forward. So far in excess of 100,000 people have applied for the passport.

The local authorities are not ruling out the possibility of asking for the Covid passport if you go to a bar or a restaurant.