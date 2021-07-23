You could have to present your Covid passport, showing that you have had both vaccinations to watch Real Mallorca play football next season or attend a music concert.
The Balearic government is looking at ways to contain the recent growth in the number of Covid cases and the vaccine passport could be the way forward. So far in excess of 100,000 people have applied for the passport.
The local authorities are not ruling out the possibility of asking for the Covid passport if you go to a bar or a restaurant.
2liberty / Hace about 5 hours
two tier social system that discriminates people. it is funny how this is playing out all over the world now.. are the people of Spain going to accept this? it should be your choice regardless of the reasons to have something put in your body. masks & pcr tests now not valid ?? move the goal post to force vaccination. so many people that are pro vaccines may not be able to take it for good reasons due to no real data for these vaccines. this is madness and no democracy, this is discrimination on steroids
northbound / Hace about 6 hours
Papers Please!
Lawrie / Hace about 6 hours
This nonesense won't end until they have vaccinated all of the populations. There are darker days ahead for sure. They will eventually threaten those of us who resist with arrest as enemies of the state. Far fetched? You wait and see.
truthoveropinion / Hace about 6 hours
Welcome to 1984.