Hotel in Minorca.

22-07-2021Gemma Andreu

Hotel occupancy in the Balearic Islands hovered around 44% in June, which is much higher than the national average of 37.5%.

The Balearics had the second highest number of overnight stays in Spain with 17.2% after Andalusia with 20.6% and the Islands also had the highest number of foreign visitors in Spain with 37% of the total.

According to the National Statistics Institute, occupancy levels in Palma-Calvia were 48.8% with 650,000 overnight stays and 45.7 % with 1.58 million overnight stays island-wide.

Hotel overnight stays exceeded 14.1 million in Spain in June, which is 8 times higher than during the same month last year.

Despite that increase, hotel overnight stays are still 62% below pre-crisis levels in June 2019.

