Guardia Civil Officers in Puerto Andratx.

23-07-2021Michel

Every summer, a gang of watch thieves target tourists in Puerto Andratx and they’ve struck twice in the last week.

A motorbike rider allegedly sidled up to some tourists last week and grabbed a 100,000 euro watch from the wrist of one of them, then took off.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, suspects allegedly followed tourists as they drove through Andratx, confronted them and stole a 20,000 euro watch.

The victims of the second robbery were able to give Police a description of the car and the licence plate number and Andratx Local Police are trying to locate the suspects.

