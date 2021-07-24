Palma City Council is refusing to back down over plans to extend the ACIRE de Sant Jaume, despite objections from local business owners, who claim that closing Carrer de Bonaire and other streets in the area to non-residents will seriously harm trade.

Sustainable Mobility Councillor, Francesc Dalmau, defended the move again on Friday and rejected requests to shelve the extension plans.

“The painting and signage will begin in mid-September and the ACIRE extension will be implemented in early October,” he said.

PP, Ciudadanos and Vox are against the ACIRE extension and the Cs are also demanding the measure be suspended "so that the issue can be discussed and if approved, be included in the new Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, or PMUS.

"Mobility has become a trailer that sweeps away everything, regardless of whether it affects residents and traders in Palma," blasted Mayor Joana Capó. "It is unacceptable that the Mobilitat Councillor does what he wants, without the support of PMUS.

"The lack of dialogue will mean the closure of shops in the area,” said Vox Councillor, Fulgencio Coll, who demanded that the expansion be suspended and accused the Government of being “obsessed with imposing restrictions without looking for solutions first, such as more parking and better public transport.”

PP Councillor, Guillermo Sánchez urged Dalmau to "wait for the new PMUS and seek consensus.”

Traders and local residents say they will continue to put pressure on Palma City Council until an agreement is reached that guarantees the survival of local businesses.

A petition against the ACIRE extension has been signed by more than 3,000 people and traders will hand it over to Mobilitat at the next plenary session.