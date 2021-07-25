Protest in Palma

25-07-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Around 20 people gathered in Palma on Saturday between the Cathedral and Almudaina Palace to protest against horse-drawn carriages.

Aida Cortecero is the president of ICA (Información Cocienciación Acción), the organisation which called the event said "we have been coming here for years to demand the liberation of horses because you can get to know the city without having to make horses suffer. We also demand the withdrawal of the licences of the drivers and that the local police enforce the law already in force on horses".

"For example the law states that the horses must not work when the island is on orange or red hot weather alert, but they continue to operate."

