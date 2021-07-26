An illegal drinking party in Playa de Palma with more than a thousand tourists was broken up by Police in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The partygoers, who were mostly Germans in their 20’s, were on benches near Linos bar, with music blaring from portable speakers and chanting Viva Suiza, in German. They are all facing fines of at least 1,000 euros.

Police and security forces on foot, on motorbikes, in cars and vans cleared the tourists from the first line of the promenade within 10 minutes and a rubbish truck collected the waste that they left behind.

Taxi driver, Toni Oliver witnessed the scene in Playa de Palma.

"This is crazy," he said. “I don't like seeing this happening at all, but I have to make money and tourists are the ones who put food on my table.”

Local Police also set up traffic controls on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma to prevent young people partying in the streets.

Plastic fences were used to block the entrances to the Son Castelló industrial estate, which were guarded by patrol cars.

The problem is, all the clubs in the Balearic Islands are closed and when the bars and restaurants close young people have nowhere to go, so they party in the streets.

The Police move them on from the main streets in the city, but they just end up causing havoc in local neighbourhoods.