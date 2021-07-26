The British government is "concerned" about the Balearics ahead of the next travel review, according to a report on Sky News.
There has been speculation that Spain could be added to the Amber Plus List which would mean that even those tourists who have received both jabs would have to quarantine when they return home.
The number of Covid cases across the islands have risen over the last few weeks.
Wayne Cherry / Hace 34 minutes
This is just Sky News looking for headlines, no other news outlet in the UK is reporting this and there is no review until next week. It’s just the opinion of Simon Calder and he’s got everything wrong so far.