Palma Mayor, José Hila, has warned that Police checks will be carried out every weekend for the foreseeable future to prevent illegal drinking parties in the streets of Palma.

"The action of the Local Police has been quite visible in recent weeks through a very important operation in collaboration with the National Police, the Port Police and Government Inspectors,” he said. "Action has been taken in all areas and after three weeks we can say that, at the moment, the drinking parties in the polígonos have disappeared or reduced to a minimum. Intense work is also being done in Playa de Palma and the Paseo Marítimo with Police controls at the entrance and from Avinguda Argentina.”

Sanctions

"182 sanctions were imposed last weekend, for breathalysers and other reasons,” he added. “Premises now close at 01:00, mini-markets cannot sell alcohol after 22:00 and compliance has been widespread.”

Under Regional Government rules, anyone caught drinking in the streets can be fined 1,000 euros and in the so-called Zones of Special Tourist Intervention or ZEIT zones, such as Palma City Centre, Paseo Marítimo or Playa de Palma, the penalty can be as much as 3,000 euros.