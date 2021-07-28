Police & Emergèncias with drone.

Police & Emergèncias with drone.

23-07-2021Ultima Hora

The drone used by Palma Local Police on Friday night to detect and sanction a hundred young people for drinking in the streets illegally was used correctly, according to General Directorate of Government Emergencies sources.

"It was only necessary to report its use to air control which was done correctly in time and form and the controversy with the National Police was a misunderstanding,” said Emergèncias.

On Monday, the National Police opened an investigation to determine whether there were any irregularities in the use of the drone, which flew over the Paseo Marítimo, Santa Catalina and Sa Feixina on Friday night.

Plans to use the drone again on Saturday were cancelled because the police did not have permission to use it.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.