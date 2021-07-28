The drone used by Palma Local Police on Friday night to detect and sanction a hundred young people for drinking in the streets illegally was used correctly, according to General Directorate of Government Emergencies sources.

"It was only necessary to report its use to air control which was done correctly in time and form and the controversy with the National Police was a misunderstanding,” said Emergèncias.

On Monday, the National Police opened an investigation to determine whether there were any irregularities in the use of the drone, which flew over the Paseo Marítimo, Santa Catalina and Sa Feixina on Friday night.

Plans to use the drone again on Saturday were cancelled because the police did not have permission to use it.