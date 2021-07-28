The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott held positive talks with the Balearic Minister for Tourism, Iago Negueruela, this afternoon and the ambassador said that he is “optimistic” that British holidaymakers will continue to be able to come to the Balearics.

He said that there are currently 150,000 Britons enjoying a holiday in the Balearics and that under the current conditions of the pandemic he said that he hopes that the British will continue to come to the islands on holiday.

However, both the ambassador and the minister stressed that this is a very fluid and complicated situation but the Balearic authorities and the British government are working closely together to manage developments and keep both parties fully up to speed with all the data regarding covid cases and how the pandemic is being handled.

Both agreed that the meeting was productive and served to further strengthen the close working relationship between the Balearics and the United Kingdom which the ambassador said is the country’s favourite holiday destination and for that reasons he hopes that thousands of Britons will be able to continue coming to the islands this season.