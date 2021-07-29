Neighbours and business owners are absolutely furious about graffiti that was daubed on buildings in Plaza del Obelisc in Palma three weeks ago.

It’s one of many areas that graffiti vandals have targeted in Palma over recent months and local business owners say removing the ugly images costs a fortune.

"Repainting the facade to remove the graffiti will cost around 2,000 euros," says Toni Bordoy, who owns the s'Auba fruit shop, which is covered in graffiti.

The Es Capitol Residents Association has also condemned the graffiti.