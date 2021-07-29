Andratx’s new urban planning regulations could be delayed for some time.

The Consell has returned the plans to the City Council after a Technical Report from Spatial Planning & Urbanism revealed some problems.

According to the report there are 49 deficiencies that must be remedied before the plans can be signed off.

All except two are easily fixed.

Deficiency number 3, which urges the council to amend the deficiencies indicated in the June 22 mandatory report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, could cause major delays, because the Civil Aviation report was unfavourable so a new one will have to be requested.

The Consistory must inform the State Aviation Safety Agency of the amendments, they will then rule on the matter, but it could take months.

The second obstacle is deficiency number 46, which refers to some roads in the town of s’Arracó.

The Technical Report on Spatial Planning and Urbanism has warned the City Council that if it maintains the layout of the aforementioned roads, it will be necessary to resubmit the revision of the subsidiary rules to public exhibition, along with an adequate justification of the proposed amendment and that's likely to delay final approval even further.